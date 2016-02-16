Here are all the winners of the 2016 Grammy Awards

The 58th Grammy Awards took place Sunday night, and Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were among the biggest winners of the night.

Swift became the first woman to win album of the year twice and made a dig at Kanye West in her acceptance speech after he released a song saying he “made that b—- famous” in reference to Swift. She won three awards total. Lamar, who lead with the most nominations of the night with 11, won four.

Below are the winners from tonight’s live telecast:

Best Rap Album

“2014 Forest Hills Drive” — J. Cole

“Compton” — Dr. Dre

“If Youre Reading This Its Too Late” — Drake

“To Pimp A Butterfly” — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“The Pinkprint” — Nicki Minaj

Best Country Album

“Montevallo” — Sam Hunt

“Pain Killer” — Little Big Town

“The Blade” — Ashley Monroe

“Pageant Material” — Kacey Musgraves

“Traveller” — Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Record Of The Year

“Really Love” — D’Angelo And The Vanguard

“Uptown Funk” — Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars — WINNER

“Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

“Blank Space” — Taylor Swift

“Can’t Feel My Face” — The Weeknd

Album Of The Year

“Sound & Colour” — Alabama Shakes

“To Pimp A Butterfly” — Kendrick Lamar

“Traveller” — Chris Stapleton

“1989” — Taylor Swift — WINNER

“Beauty Behind The Madness” — The Weeknd

Song Of The Year

“Alright” — Kendrick Lamar

“Blank Space” — Taylor Swift

“Girl Crush” — Little Big Town

“See You Again” — Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth

“Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Best Musical Theatre Album

“An American In Paris“

“Fun Home”

“Hamilton” — WINNER

“The King and I”

“Something Rotten!”

Best Rock Performance

“Don’t Wanna Fight” — Alabama Shakes — WINNER

“What Kind of Man” — Florence + The Machine

“Something from Nothing” — Foo Fighters

“Ex’s & Oh’s” — Elle King

“Moaning Lisa Smile” — Wolf Alice

Best New Artist

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor — WINNER

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.