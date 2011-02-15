GRAMMYS 2011: Bieber Lost Big, Lady Gaga Wore An Egg

Ujala Sehgal
Justin Bieber

Photo: JustinBieberNeverSayNever.com

Last night’s Grammys had some incredible moments — Lady Gaga arriving in an egg, Christina Aguilera almost falling off the stage at the end of her performance (though managing to get the words right, at least), and Arcade Fire winning for Album of the Year.But to Justin Bieber’s die-hard fans, or “beliebers” as they call themselves, last night was a tremendous disappointment. Bieber lost out to Lady Gaga for Best Pop Album (which was expected) but then also lost to lesser known jazz musician Esperanza Spalding for Best New Artist.

The disgruntled beliebers vented their frustration at the injustice in the music industry by turning to Twitter and Wikipedia to abuse Spalding, the evil usurper.

Oh well, Next year, guys!

Album of the Year -- The Suburbs, Arcade Fire

Recovery -- Eminem
Need You Now -- Lady Antebellum
The Fame Monster -- Lady Gaga
Teenage Dream -- Katy Perry

Best New Artist -- Esperanza Spalding

Justin Bieber
Drake
Florence + The Machine
Mumford & Sons

Best Country Album -- Need You Now, Lady Antebellum

Up On The Ridge -- Dierks Bentley
You Get What You Give -- Zac Brown Band
The Guitar Song -- Jamey Johnson
Revolution -- Miranda Lambert

Best Rap Album -- Recovery, Eminem

The Adventures Of Bobby Ray -- B.o.B
Thank Me Later -- Drake
The Blueprint 3 -- Jay-Z
How I Got Over -- The Roots

Best Contemporary R&B Album -- Raymond V Raymond, Usher

Graffiti -- Chris Brown
Untitled -- R. Kelly
Transition -- Ryan Leslie
The ArchAndroid -- Janelle Monáe

Best Pop Vocal Album -- The Fame Monster, Lady Gaga

My World 2.0 -- Justin Bieber
I Dreamed A Dream -- Susan Boyle
Battle Studies -- John Mayer
Teenage Dream -- Katy Perry

