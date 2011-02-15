GRAMMYS 2011: Bieber Lost Big, Lady Gaga Wore An Egg

Photo: JustinBieberNeverSayNever.com

Last night’s Grammys had some incredible moments — Lady Gaga arriving in an egg, Christina Aguilera almost falling off the stage at the end of her performance (though managing to get the words right, at least), and Arcade Fire winning for Album of the Year.But to Justin Bieber’s die-hard fans, or “beliebers” as they call themselves, last night was a tremendous disappointment. Bieber lost out to Lady Gaga for Best Pop Album (which was expected) but then also lost to lesser known jazz musician Esperanza Spalding for Best New Artist.



The disgruntled beliebers vented their frustration at the injustice in the music industry by turning to Twitter and Wikipedia to abuse Spalding, the evil usurper.

Oh well, Next year, guys!

