Beyonce, Taylor Swift Are Major Grammy Winners

Only nine actual statuettes were handed out at last night’s 3-hour long, 52nd Annual Grammy Awards telecast on CBS.



The ladies of the night were the clear winners. Beyonce made history by taking home six Grammys, the most any female artist has won in one night. Country pop star Taylor Swift nabbed the big prize, album of the year, without interruptions from Kanye West.

All artist winners will likely get a nice boost in album sales, which even the biggest stars need these days.

From AP:

As it has over the past few years, worldwide sales of recorded music in 2009 fell by about 10 per cent last year, according to reports.

While digital sales were up, it wasn’t enough to compensate for a continuing fall in sales of compact discs. CDs fell by about 16 per cent worldwide, with overall industry revenues dropping to about $15.8 billion in 2009 from about $17.5 billion a year earlier.

Comedian Stephen Colbert, who presented the song of the year award, noted the absence of Susan Boyle, the British talent-show winner who has become an international sensation.

“Face it,” Colbert told the glittery audience, “your industry was saved by a 48-year-old cat lady in sensible shoes.”

During the telecast, academy president Neil Portnow made his annual plea to stopped free downloading and pay artists, but the industry is still trying to solve the problem.

List of winners:

Record of the Year: “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon

Album of the Year: “Fearless,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On it),” Beyonce Knowles

New Artist: Zac Brown Band

Pop Vocal Album: “The E.N.D.”, The Black Eyed Peas

Female Pop Vocal Performance: “Halo,” Beyonce Knowles

Male Pop Vocal Performance: “Make It Mine,” Jason Mraz

Rock Album: “21st Century Breakdown,” Green Day

Rock Song: “Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon

R&B Album: “BLACKsummers’night, “Maxwell

R&B Song: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” Beyonce Knowles

Rap Album: “Relapse,” Eminem

Rap Song: “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Country Album: “Fearless,” Taylor Swift

Female Country Vocal Performance: “White Horse,” Taylor Swift

Male Country Vocal Performance: “Sweet Thing,” Keith Urban,

Latin Pop Album: “Sin Frenos,” La Quinta Estacion

Contemporary Jazz Album: “75,” Joe Zawinul & The Zawinul Syndicate

Classical Album: “Mahler: Symphony No. 8; Adagio from Symphony No. 10”

Traditional Gospel Album: “Oh Happy Day,” various artists

Dance Recording: “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga

Electronic Dance Album: “The Fame,” Lady Gaga

Alternative Music Album: “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” Phoenix

Spoken Word Album: “Always Looking Up,” Michael J. Fox

Comedy Album: “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!” Stephen Colbert

