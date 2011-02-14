Check Out The Houses Of The Top 8 2011 Grammy Nominees

On February 13 the 53rd Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples centre in Los Angeles.



With over 100 awards to hand out and a much-anticipated line up of live performers (including Eminem, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber to name a few) this year’s Grammys is set to be an amazing event.

Here’s a look at where the nominees will be chasing away any last-minute butterflies as they count down to the big day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.