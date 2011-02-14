GRAMMYS 2011: Here Are The Nominees!

Ujala Sehgal
taylor swift grammys

The Grammy Awards are tonight!

The nominations came out last year, and Eminem currently leads the pack on nominations, having racked up 10 of them for 2011, including “Record of the Year.”

Eminem might have the most nominations, but for the major categories he faces serious competition from Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Another star to look forward to tonight is Justin Bieber, who is nominated for both “Best New Artist” and “Best Pop Vocal Album.”

There are now a total of 109 Grammy Awards categories! It’s become rather an unwieldy list, with categories like “Best Album Notes” and “Best Zydeco Or Cajun Music Album.” Click below to check out nominees in some of the major categories.

Album of the Year

The Suburbs -- Arcade Fire
Recovery -- Eminem
Need You Now -- Lady Antebellum
The Fame Monster -- Lady Gaga
Teenage Dream -- Katy Perry

Song of the Year

Record of the Year

Best New Artist:

Justin Bieber
Drake
Florence + The Machine
Mumford & Sons
Esperanza Spalding

Best Country Album

Up On The Ridge -- Dierks Bentley
You Get What You Give -- Zac Brown Band
The Guitar Song -- Jamey Johnson
Need You Now -- Lady Antebellum
Revolution -- Miranda Lambert

Best Rap Album

The Adventures Of Bobby Ray -- B.o.B
Thank Me Later -- Drake
Recovery -- Eminem
The Blueprint 3 -- Jay-Z
How I Got Over -- The Roots

Best Contemporary R&B Album

Graffiti -- Chris Brown
Untitled -- R. Kelly
Transition -- Ryan Leslie
The ArchAndroid -- Janelle Monáe
Raymond V Raymond -- Usher

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals:

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

Best Dance Recording:

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

Best Pop Vocal Album

My World 2.0 -- Justin Bieber
I Dreamed A Dream -- Susan Boyle
The Fame Monster -- Lady Gaga
Battle Studies -- John Mayer
Teenage Dream -- Katy Perry

