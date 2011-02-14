GRAMMYS 2011: Here Are The Nominees!

The Grammy Awards are tonight!



The nominations came out last year, and Eminem currently leads the pack on nominations, having racked up 10 of them for 2011, including “Record of the Year.”

Eminem might have the most nominations, but for the major categories he faces serious competition from Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Another star to look forward to tonight is Justin Bieber, who is nominated for both “Best New Artist” and “Best Pop Vocal Album.”

There are now a total of 109 Grammy Awards categories! It’s become rather an unwieldy list, with categories like “Best Album Notes” and “Best Zydeco Or Cajun Music Album.” Click below to check out nominees in some of the major categories.

