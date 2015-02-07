Here's everything inside the $25,000 Grammy Awards gift bag

The 57th annual Grammy awards are this Sunday.
This year’s nominees, presenters, and performers will all go home with a gift bag full of goodies worth an estimated $US25,000.
Distinctive Assets has hosted the Grammy Gift Lounge and packaged the accompanying gift bag for 16 years now.
From lip balm and tooth paste to a $US14,000 trip through the Rocky Mountains, see the strange and cool swag the celebrities will bring home even if they don’t get an award.
Garner reveals what his life was like as a concert promoter while juggling his personal life.
Get the book here.
The book is by Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale ('Veep').
$500 in Sean John clothes including a signature black velour track suit, a pullover, a black and white jacket and pants combo, and a limited-edition duffel bag.
$1,200 worth of Healing Saint products from Wellness 360 including skin serum that reduces fine lines, a hair growth stimulant, protein mix, vitamins, and minerals.
A $US2.99 mint to help you relax and sleep from Sleepmints.
$US2.99 Carmex moisture plus lip balm.
A $US3.95 issue of Music Connection magazine.
A $US3.99 bag of gluten free, vegan popcorn from Live Love Pop.
$US6.50 in almond toffee from Brooke's candy company.
An $US8 box of hand rolled Thumbs Cookies.
$US8.97 in XO breath mints.
$US9 tie from Soletie.
$US10 of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer's organic coffee Rockin' & Roastin'.
$US10.99 in Halo pet food. In addition, Freekibble.com is donating 50,000 meals of Halo Vigor and Spot's Stew pet food to animal shelters.
An $US11.99 yearbook from People magazine.
A $US12 StickerWallet that sticks to phones or smart devices.
A $US12 reusable glass water bottle from Faucet Face.
$US14 worth of food from Golden Door Artisan Foods.
$US19.99 figurines from Elektrokidz.
$US22.95 worth of Blackwing 602 pencils.
A $US23 reusable bottle from Memobottle.
$US24.99 worth of smoothie products from Rockin' Wellness.
$US24.99-$US45.99 worth of headwear from sportswear brand New Era.
$US28 in auto detail supplies.
A $US29.98 accessory from Sassy Strapps that prevents shoes from slipping off.
$US40 temporary metallic tattoos from Lulu DK.
A $US44.95 JBL rechargable portable wireless speaker by Harman.
$US45.94 worth of Hydroxycut products.
$US49.99 worth of JNL Clothing.
A $US50 bottle of 2012 Carr Pinot Noir from Carr Winery.
$US50 in candles from Coal & Canary.
$US60 to TAGS fashion boutique.
3 CDs from Grammy-nominated composer Peter Kater valued at $US60.
$US60 to Nightbird recording studios.
$US75 in Déjà Vu Sweets Glam Cake Pops.
$US84 for 3 barre-based mingle classes for Physique 57.
$US95 in Naked Undies.
$US95-$US165 custom made bracelet from Lat & Lo with the latitude and longitude coordinates of a 'special place.'
A $US100 Inbeaute Finger Head Spa from leading Japanese beauty company MTG.
$US100 worth of Reset Yourself products.
A $US250 fragrance and art piece bandana from Arts&Scents.
