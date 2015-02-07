Here's everything inside the $25,000 Grammy Awards gift bag

Vivien Killilea/WireImage Nominees, presenters, and performers will go home with Gibson guitars.

The 57th annual Grammy awards are this Sunday.

This year’s nominees, presenters, and performers will all go home with a gift bag full of goodies worth an estimated $US25,000.

Distinctive Assets has hosted the Grammy Gift Lounge and packaged the accompanying gift bag for 16 years now.

From lip balm and tooth paste to a $US14,000 trip through the Rocky Mountains, see the strange and cool swag the celebrities will bring home even if they don’t get an award.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.