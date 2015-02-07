Here's everything inside the $25,000 Grammy Awards gift bag

Kirsten Acuna
Gibson guitars grammysVivien Killilea/WireImageNominees, presenters, and performers will go home with Gibson guitars.

The 57th annual Grammy awards are this Sunday.

This year’s nominees, presenters, and performers will all go home with a gift bag full of goodies worth an estimated $US25,000.

Distinctive Assets has hosted the Grammy Gift Lounge and packaged the accompanying gift bag for 16 years now.

From lip balm and tooth paste to a $US14,000 trip through the Rocky Mountains, see the strange and cool swag the celebrities will bring home even if they don’t get an award.

A $3.99 bottle of Purell hand sanitizer

A $16.95 memoir, '...And I Breathed' from former CEO of Global Music at Live Nation, Jason Garner.

Garner reveals what his life was like as a concert promoter while juggling his personal life.

Get the book here.

An illustrated children's book called 'Archibald's Next Big Thing' valued at $24.95.

The book is by Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale ('Veep').

$19.99 toy figurines from Elektrokidz by Wowwee.

You can check them out here.

A $25 painting called 'Ginger Anxiety' from Mollie Kellogg Creative.

The piece is part of Kellogg's 'Incognito Witch' series.

A $35.99 Good Logo Hat from California Good Clothing.

View the hat here.

A $37.95 power strip from Powercube.

Read more on it here.

A $69 pillow for frequent travellers from NapAnywhere.

Check it out here.

$75 worth of chocolate from Chocolatine.

Check out the chocolate here.

A $109.95 activity tracker from Polar Loop.

Read more about it here.

$150 in stationary from MOO.

View their website here.

$150 to $350 worth of designer sunglasses from Marchon.

Check out more of their glasses here.

$210 worth of MyntSmile porcelain veneer toothpaste.

A $300 car-shaped bag by Braccialini.

Check out more of Braccaialini's purses here.

A $300 36-inch gold plated chain from SIS by Simone I. Smith.

Check out more jewelry from the SIS line here.

3 sessions with fitness expert and trainer Lalo Fuentes worth $300.

$500 in Sean John clothes including a signature black velour track suit, a pullover, a black and white jacket and pants combo, and a limited-edition duffel bag.

Christine Albert, Chair of the National Recording Academy's Board of Trustees, at the Sean John booth in the Grammy gift lounge.

A $500 aromatherapy massage and nutritional consult by acupuncturist Heather Lounsbury.

An $800 gift certificate to custom candy buffet Candy Vixen.

Check out their website here.

$1,140 worth of Gibson branded guitars.

Check out their guitars here.

$1,200 worth of Healing Saint products from Wellness 360 including skin serum that reduces fine lines, a hair growth stimulant, protein mix, vitamins, and minerals.

Visit their website here.

A $14,584 luxury rail trip through the Canadian Rockies from Rocky Mountaineer.

Here's everything else:

Here's an example of a bracelet from Lat & Lo with latitude and longitude coordinates celebrities will receive. It retails between $95 and $165.

A $US2.99 mint to help you relax and sleep from Sleepmints.

$US2.99 Carmex moisture plus lip balm.

A $US3.95 issue of Music Connection magazine.

A $US3.99 bag of gluten free, vegan popcorn from Live Love Pop.

$US6.50 in almond toffee from Brooke's candy company.

An $US8 box of hand rolled Thumbs Cookies.

$US8.97 in XO breath mints.

$US9 tie from Soletie.

$US10 of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer's organic coffee Rockin' & Roastin'.

$US10.99 in Halo pet food. In addition, Freekibble.com is donating 50,000 meals of Halo Vigor and Spot's Stew pet food to animal shelters.

An $US11.99 yearbook from People magazine.

A $US12 StickerWallet that sticks to phones or smart devices.

A $US12 reusable glass water bottle from Faucet Face.

$US14 worth of food from Golden Door Artisan Foods.

$US19.99 figurines from Elektrokidz.

$US22.95 worth of Blackwing 602 pencils.

A $US23 reusable bottle from Memobottle.

$US24.99 worth of smoothie products from Rockin' Wellness.

$US24.99-$US45.99 worth of headwear from sportswear brand New Era.

$US28 in auto detail supplies.

A $US29.98 accessory from Sassy Strapps that prevents shoes from slipping off.

$US40 temporary metallic tattoos from Lulu DK.

A $US44.95 JBL rechargable portable wireless speaker by Harman.

$US45.94 worth of Hydroxycut products.

$US49.99 worth of JNL Clothing.

A $US50 bottle of 2012 Carr Pinot Noir from Carr Winery.

$US50 in candles from Coal & Canary.

$US60 to TAGS fashion boutique.

3 CDs from Grammy-nominated composer Peter Kater valued at $US60.

$US60 to Nightbird recording studios.

$US75 in Déjà Vu Sweets Glam Cake Pops.

$US84 for 3 barre-based mingle classes for Physique 57.

$US95 in Naked Undies.

$US95-$US165 custom made bracelet from Lat & Lo with the latitude and longitude coordinates of a 'special place.'

A $US100 Inbeaute Finger Head Spa from leading Japanese beauty company MTG.

$US100 worth of Reset Yourself products.

A $US250 fragrance and art piece bandana from Arts&Scents.

That's everything the stars will take home from the Grammys.

Now see the most powerful people in Hollywood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.