Here's everything inside the almost $40,000 Grammys gift bag

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, February 12.
While musicians will go home with gold, over 50 presenters and performers will have the option to go home with a gift bag worth more than $30,000.
This year’s swag bag from LA-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is valued at almost $40,000. The Grammy Gift bag, which will be made available to over 50 presenters and performers, includes gifts ranging from ChapStick and customised Crayola crayons to an over $10,000 spa trip.
Distinctive Assets provided INSIDER with a peek at what will be inside this year’s bag. Keep reading to see what the performers will take home.
The spa donates 100% of its profits to help end child abuse. You can learn more about the spa here.
The least expensive item in the gift bag is a $4.99 gift set of ChapStick moisturizer original and ChapStick 100% natural lip butter.
A year's supply of Healing Saint luminosity skin serum along with a hair follicle stimulant valued at $2,316 that claims to prevent further hair loss.
Healing Saint from Dr. Jane 360 says it reduces the appearance of fine lines and fades age spots. You can check out their products here.
The specific chocolate will be Fortunate #4 Nacional chocolate which has been dubbed the 'world's rarest chocolate.' You can check it out here.
The book is about Rolling Stone journalist Gantry Elliot's adventure to discover the mystery of the premature deaths of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison. The trio of Rock and Roll icons all died at 27. You can check it out here.
The Trtl travel pillow looks like a fleece, but it has an internal neck support. Check it out here.
The box comes personalised with the performer or presenter's name and photo. You can make your own custom box here. The 64-count starts at $12.99.
The CPR Anytime kit from the American Heart Association is supposed to allow anyone to be able to learn adult hands-only CPR in 20 minutes.
A mini gift set from In Season Beauty of its fall and winter collection which comes with a moisturizer, balm, and oil.
The books include 'Garden of Her Heart,' 'Frenzy,' 'Sexiest Man Alive,' 'Crane,' and 'Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things.'
Mood & Co.'s candle of the year which is a soy candle with hints of Emerald Sea, sandal wood, and hugo.
It includes nail polish remover in a scented strawberries and cream and 'enriched nail enamel' in shades called 'Rule Britannia' and 'Heirloom.' You can check True Brit London out here.
The creative soul kit includes a 250-milileter vintage paint pot, dirty wax, round wax brush, and instructions. You can check out Reloved here.
The kit comes with a hula hoop, fitness DVDs, an exercise mat, and personal training sessions from a certified FXP master trainer in six cities (LA, New York, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Chicago).
• Music trade magazine, Music Connection
• People's annual year-in-review collector's edition of People Yearbook.
• A pin from Namira Monaco.
• A six-ounce can of Blue Diamond Almonds.
• A book from international speak and peace ambassador Prem Rawat called 'Splitting the Arrow.'
• An expert eye kit and spin-on lip gloss duo from Whoosh Beauty.
• Nitro-Tech Crunch protein energy bars from MuscleTech.
• Revision skincare products.
• Customised beauty and snack boxes from Universitee Box.
• 2 complimentary hours of DJ service from DJ Spark.
• A shirt, duffle, and water bottle from Truth, the smoking prevention campaign.
• A rehydration formula in the form of an orange-flavored tablet from Phizz.
• Mohair pillows from the Rey 3 Design Collection.
• Designer eyewear from Marchon.
• Costume jewellery from Grosse Japan.
• Assorted Hasbro games ranging from 'Toliet Trouble,' to 'Monopoly Token Madness.'
• A gift set from Dalgomi including a variety of nighttime masks.
• Shampoo, conditioner, and hair spray by Gina.
• MBG Medi LED Hydro Mist to help with vocal cord management.
• Exercise shoes from Jackson Walk Jet by MTG that was co-developed by former Michael Jackson dancer Yumiko Sumida Jackson.
