Here's everything inside the almost $40,000 Grammys gift bag

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, February 12.

While musicians will go home with gold, over 50 presenters and performers will have the option to go home with a gift bag worth more than $30,000.

This year’s swag bag from LA-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is valued at almost $40,000. The Grammy Gift bag, which will be made available to over 50 presenters and performers, includes gifts ranging from ChapStick and customised Crayola crayons to an over $10,000 spa trip.

Distinctive Assets provided INSIDER with a peek at what will be inside this year’s bag. Keep reading to see what the performers will take home.

