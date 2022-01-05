The Grammys have been postponed indefinitely as the Omicron variant surges

Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during a pre-telecast in 2018. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The Grammy Awards are being postponed due to the current surge in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The awards show was supposed to be held on January 31.

The Recording Academy, which presents the Grammy Awards, said in a statement shared with Insider that having the show “simply contains too many risks.”

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the Recording Academy said in a joint statement with CBS. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.”

“We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the statement said.

