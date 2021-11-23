7 artists who don’t deserve their 2022 Grammys nominations — sorry

Ye’s “Donda” was nominated for album of the year, despite its poor reception and problematic collaborators.

It’s difficult to understand how Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) scored four Grammy nominations this year for “Donda,” including album of the year.

On top of being described as “exhausting,” “disappointing,” and “almost-unlistenable” by a variety of music critics, it’s impossible to overlook the dark shadow cast over “Donda” by Ye’s unsettling selection of collaborations.

Thanks to a recent tweak to eligibility standards, Chris Brown, Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby all stand to collect trophies if “Donda” wins the top prize.

Both Brown and Manson have been repeatedly accused of sexual assault by several different women.

One of Manson’s accusers — who recently filed a lawsuit against Manson containing accusations of sexual assault, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations — recently told People that seeing him embraced by Ye is “just like being traumatized.” (Manson has denied all accusations of assault. Brown has pleaded guilty to one assault charge in 2009 and another in 2014, but denied all other accusations.)

For his part, DaBaby has been widely criticized for homophobic comments and associating with Tory Lanez, whom Megan Thee Stallion accused of shooting her.