7 artists who don’t deserve their 2022 Grammys nominations — sorry

- Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and some are baffling.
- Louis C.K., who admitted to repeated sexual harassment, was nominated for best comedy album.
- Kanye West and Justin Bieber were nominated for album of the year, even though their albums are bad.
In 2017, he admitted to the established pattern of harassment they described, saying in a statement, “These stories are true.”
To make matters worse, C.K. made light of the situation in the very stand-up routine that’s now Grammy-nominated.
“If you ever ask somebody, ‘May I jerk off in front of you?’ and they say yes, just say, ‘Are you sure?'” he told the laughing crowd, according to a Rolling Stone review.
On top of being described as “exhausting,” “disappointing,” and “almost-unlistenable” by a variety of music critics, it’s impossible to overlook the dark shadow cast over “Donda” by Ye’s unsettling selection of collaborations.
Thanks to a recent tweak to eligibility standards, Chris Brown, Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby all stand to collect trophies if “Donda” wins the top prize.
Both Brown and Manson have been repeatedly accused of sexual assault by several different women.
One of Manson’s accusers — who recently filed a lawsuit against Manson containing accusations of sexual assault, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations — recently told People that seeing him embraced by Ye is “just like being traumatized.” (Manson has denied all accusations of assault. Brown has pleaded guilty to one assault charge in 2009 and another in 2014, but denied all other accusations.)
For his part, DaBaby has been widely criticized for homophobic comments and associating with Tory Lanez, whom Megan Thee Stallion accused of shooting her.
Bieber received a whole host of genre-specific nods, including best pop solo performance for “Anyone,” best pop duo/group performance for “Lonely,” and best R&B performance for “Peaches.”
Sure, “Peaches” is pretty catchy (mostly thanks to featured artists Daniel Cesar and Giveon), and I’ll admit to enjoying an “Anyone” singalong from time to time.
But it’s ridiculous to suggest that any piece of “Justice” — an aggressively mediocre pop album, comprised of uninspired bops at best and performative nonsense at worst — deserves to compete for the most prestigious awards on music’s biggest night.
Unfortunately, the album it belongs to is less impressive. Eilish’s sophomore effort has a few more bright spots, like “Oxytocin” and “Halley’s Comet,” but just as many dim ones — far too many to be considered “album of the year” material.
I would’ve preferred to see projects that were more innovative and consistent in quality take its place, such as Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” or Tyler, the Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost.”
But that doesn’t mean “Bad Habits” is particularly interesting, or even very good.
It doesn’t have the sticky earworm power of his past hits, and ultimately ends up feeling like The Weeknd cosplay. It certainly doesn’t deserve to compete for song of the year when fresh, thoughtfully written songs like Taylor Swift’s “Willow” and Lorde’s “Solar Power” were snubbed.
But is “Way 2 Sexy” an award-winning rap performance, on par with Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties” or Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit?” Of course not.
Her single “Right on Time” was nominated for both record and song of the year, which is fine, but it’s also up for best pop solo performance, which is weird.
Of course, that isn’t Carlile’s fault. She previously said she was “surprised and disappointed” by the Recording Academy’s decision to move the song from Americana to pop categories.
It’s not that “Right on Time” didn’t deserve to be nominated, but it shouldn’t be competing alongside hits like Ariana Grande’s “Positions” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” particularly when several excellent pop songs were excluded from the rightful category.
If the Grammys were intent on excluding Carlile from best American roots performance, then she didn’t need the pop nod. Her record and song of the year nominations were enough.