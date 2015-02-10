The most ridiculous outfits at last night's Grammy Awards

Christopher Polk/WireImage via Getty ImagesMadonna arrived in style.
The 57th annual Grammy Awards were held yesterday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
While artists like Kanye West and Katy Perry were performing, the real attraction was on the red carpet.
Katy Perry arrived with purple hair and said she chose her Zuhair Murad dress because she wanted to 'shine bright like a diamond.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.