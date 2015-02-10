The most ridiculous outfits at last night's Grammy Awards

Aly Weisman
Madonna grammysChristopher Polk/WireImage via Getty ImagesMadonna arrived in style.

The 57th annual Grammy Awards were held yesterday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While artists like Kanye West and Katy Perry were performing, the real attraction was on the red carpet.

Kanye West with Kim Kardashian, in Jean Paul Gaultier.

Beyoncé arrived in an all black Proenza Schouler dress.

Rihanna rocked a poofy pink Giambattista Valli gown.

Nominee Taylor Swift in an Elie Saab dress.

Nominees Lady Gaga, in a Brandon Maxwell dress, with Tony Bennett.

Pharrell Williams in a short suit with wife Helen Lasichanh in an Adidas tracksuit.

Madonna arrived in a very interesting Givenchy Couture outfit.

Check out the back of her bull-rider getup.

Miley Cyrus in an Alexandre Vauthier black gown with cut-outs.

Singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen in Gucci.

Katy Perry arrived with purple hair and said she chose her Zuhair Murad dress because she wanted to 'shine bright like a diamond.'

Perry's on-again boyfriend, singer John Mayer.

Gwen Stefani in a custom Versace jumpsuit.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Chris Brown in a purposely undone D Squared suit.

Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj

Nominee Iggy Azalea in a Giorgio Armani dress.

Country couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Ariana Grande, in Versace, with her rapper-boyfriend Big Sean.

Ariana's brother, Frankie Grande.

Singer Rita Ora

Singer Nick Jonas with girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

Singer Charli XCX went bold in a Moschino pantsuit.

Haim the band in coordinated Stella McCartney and Chloe.

E! 'Fashion Police' co-host Kelly Osbourne rocked a fish clutch.

Best New Artist winner Sam Smith kept it simple.

Jenny Lewis was rainbow bright in a unique pantsuit.

Singer Sia and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Jennifer Hudson in a white Tom Ford dress.

Singer Katharine McPhee looked cool in coral Emilio Pucci.

Questlove

Jane Fonda, age 77, rocking an emerald green jumpsuit, with producer Richard Perry.

Paris Hilton

'All About That Bass' singer Meghan Trainor.

Singer Jessie J.

Billy Ray Cyrus looked thrilled to be in attendance.

Weird Al Yankovic got weird.

We're not sure how the Pussycat Dolls' Kaya Jones will sit down tonight.

Director John Waters

Joy Villa in a wild orange outfit.

Angelique Kidjo, Grammy Award -- winning singer-songwriter and activist from Benin.

Recording artist Aoyama Thelma.

We're not sure what Eric Bellinger is wearing.

