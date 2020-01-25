Here's the album that won the Grammy the year you were born

Steve Granitz/Getty Images/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/The last three winners of Best Album of the Year are Kacey Musgraves, Bruno Mars, and Adele.
- There have been 61 Best Album of the Year winners since the first Grammys ceremony in 1959.
- Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder are tied for the most Best Album of the Year wins with three each.
- 2017 winner Adele has won twice, as has Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, and U2.
- Scroll down to see the album awarded the coveted Grammy from every year.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
1959: Henry Mancini — ‘The Music from Peter Gunn’
1960: Frank Sinatra — ‘Come Fly With Me!’
William Gottlieb/Redferns via Getty ImagesSinatra won his first of three Best Album of the Year awards in 1960.
1961: Bob Newhart — ‘The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart’
1962: Judy Garland — ‘Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall’
Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesGarland was recently played by Renee Zellweger in ‘Judy,’ for which she is tipped to win an Oscar — one award that eluded Garland.
1963: Vaughn Meader — ‘The First Family’
AP PhotoEntertainer Vaughn Meader holds up his best-selling record album ‘The First Family,’ a musical spoof of the Kennedys, in a hotel room in Boston, Ma., Nov. 29, 1962.
1964: Barbra Streisand — ‘The Barbra Streisand Album’
(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)Barbra Streisand is a rare EGOT winner — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
1965: Stan Getz & João Gilberto — ‘Getz/Gilberto’
1966: Frank Sinatra — ‘September of My Years’
1967: Frank Sinatra — ‘A Man and His Music’
AP Photo/Bill KostrounSinatra holds the record for the joint-most wins for this award with three victories.
1968: The Beatles — ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’
1969: Glen Campbell — ‘By the Time I Get to Phoenix’
1970: Blood, Sweat & Tears — ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesJohnny Cash and The Beatles lost the award to Blood, Sweat & Tears.
1971: Simon & Garfunkel — ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’
AP PhotoPaul Simon also won twice as a solo artist. Therefore, he has technically won this awards three times.
1972: Carole King — ‘Tapestry’
Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesCarole King has won a total of five competitive categories, plus three honourable awards.
1973: George Harrison & Friends (Ravi Shankar, Bob Dylan, Leon Russell, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Eric Clapton & Klaus Voormann) — ‘The Concert for Bangladesh’
1974: Stevie Wonder — ‘Innervisions’
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesStevie Wonder won his first of three Best Album of the Year awards in 1974.
1975: Stevie Wonder — ‘Fulfillingness’ First Finale’
APWonder won consecutive awards in 1975 and 1976, the first person to do so since Frank Sinatra in 1966 and 1967.
1976: Paul Simon —’Still Crazy After All These Years’
1977: Stevie Wonder — ‘Songs in the Key of Life’
APWonder won his third Best Album of the Year Award this year — making it three wins in four years — to tie with Frank Sinatra for the most wins ever.
1978: Fleetwood Mac — ‘Rumours’
CBS via Getty ImagesFleetwood Mac beat John Williams and his ‘Star Wars’ score to the award this year.
1979: Various Artists — “‘Saturday Night Fever’ Soundtrack”
IMDB / Paramount PicturesThis year marked the first time the winner was listed as ‘various artists,’ as well as the first time a film’s soundtrack or score won the award.
1980: Billy Joel — ’52nd Street’
Nicholas Hunt/ Getty ImagesBilly Joel beat Donna Summer and Kenny Rogers to become the first winner of the 1980s.
1981: Christopher Cross — ‘Christopher Cross’
1982: John Lennon & Yoko Ono — ‘Double Fantasy’
AP Photo/Bob DearJohn Lennon won his second award with wife Yoko, following his first win with ‘The Beatles’ in 1968.
1983: Toto — ‘Toto IV’
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesPaul McCartney lost his first nomination for this award as a solo artist to band Solo.
1984: Michael Jackson — ‘Thriller’
Doug Pizac/AP ImagesMichael Jackson won eight awards this year, next to ‘Thriller’ producer Quincy Jones.
1985: Lionel Richie — ‘Can’t Slow Down’
AP photo via msn.comLionel Richie beat legend Tina Turner to the award in this year.
1986: Phil Collins — ‘No Jacket Required’
SongLyrics | FlickrThis album contained two US number one hits: ‘One More Night’ and ‘Sussudio.’
1987: Paul Simon — ‘Graceland’
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty ImagesSimon won his second award as a solo artist this year.
1988: U2 — ‘The Joshua Tree’
Al Bello/ Getty ImagesThis was the first of U2’s two Best Album of the Year wins.
1989: George Michael — ‘Faith’
1990: Bonnie Raitt — ‘Nick of Time’
1991: Quincy Jones & Various Artists — ‘Back on the Block’
Jason Merritt/GettySurprisingly, this was Quincy Jones’ first win in this category despite serving as a producer on several Best Album of the Year-winning albums.
1992: Natalie Cole — ‘Unforgettable… with Love’
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty ImagesNatalie Cole won the award this year, preventing nominee Paul Simon from winning his third award for Best Album of the Year.
1993: Eric Clapton — ‘Unplugged’
Wikimedia CommonsAs well as winning this prestigious award, Clapton is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
1994: Whitney Houston — ‘The Bodyguard’
Getty/Kevin WinterThis was Houston’s only win in this category, and only the second time a movie’s soundtrack won this award.
1995: Tony Bennett — ‘MTV Unplugged’
1996: Alanis Morissette — ‘Jagged Little Phil’
1997: Celine Dion — ‘Falling Into You’
Adrian Edwards/GC ImagesTwo years after her win here, Dion also won four Grammys for her ‘Titanic’ song ‘My Heart Will Go On.’
1998: Bob Dylan — ‘Time Out of Mind’
Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesIn 2001, Dylan added to his awards collection with a Best Original Song Oscar ‘Things Have Changed’ from the film ‘Wonder Boys.’
1999: Lauryn Hill — ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’
2000: Santana — ‘Supernatural’
2001: Steely Dan — ‘Two Against Nature’
2002: Various Artists — ”O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ Soundtrack’
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/Universal PicturesThe third film to win this award, this one from the Coen brothers and starring George Clooney.
2003: Norah Jones — ‘Come Away with Me’
Scott Gries/Getty ImagesNorah Jones won this award with her debut studio album.
2004: OutKast — ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’
2005: Ray Charles & Various Artists — ‘Genius Loves Company’
AP Photo/Kevork DjansezianIn this same year, Jamie Foxx won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Ray Charles in the biopic ‘Ray.’
2006: U2 — ‘How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb’
David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty ImagesThis was U2’s second win in this category. They are only the band to win this prize more than once.
2007: Dixie Chicks — ‘Taking the Long Way’
Frank Micelotta/Getty ImagesThe Dixie Chicks have won a total of 13 Grammys, including five in 2007 when they won this award.
2008: Herbie Hancock — ‘River: The Joni Letters’
afrodite.netThis album is only the second jazz album to win this award, and is a tribute album of cover songs written by Joni Mitchell.
2009: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — ‘Raising Sand’
Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesRobert Plant was previously the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, who were never nominated for Best Album of the Year.
2010: Taylor Swift — ‘Fearless’
2011: Arcade Fire — ‘The Suburbs’
2012: Adele — ’21’
2013: Mumford & Sons — ‘Babel’
2014: Daft Punk — ‘Random Access Memories’
2015: Beck — ‘Morning Phase’
Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesBeck Hansen beat Beyonce, Sam Smith, Pharrell Williams, and Ed Sheeran to win this award.
2016: Taylor Swift — ‘1989’
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty ImagesTaylor Swift won her second Best Album of the Year this year, the youngest person ever to win two of these awards.
2017: Adele — ’25’
APAdele matched Taylor Swift’s two wins in this category with her own second win, following her first in 2012.
2018: Bruno Mars — ’24K Magic’
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARASBruno Mars has won a total of 10 Grammys, six of which came in 2018.
2019: Kacey Musgraves — ‘Golden Hour’
Steve Granitz/Getty ImagesThis was the first year that the Grammys expanded this category to eight nominees. Musgraves beat Post Malone, Brandi Carlie, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R, Cardi B, Drake, and the ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack to win this award.
Read more:
The 25 most stunning Grammy beauty looks of all time
This year’s most important Grammy nominees, ranked by streaming
20 popular artists who have surprisingly never won a Grammy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.