Here are the nominees of the 2022 Grammy Awards

Olivia Singh
From left: 2022 Grammy nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish
From left: 2022 Grammy nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Record of the year
“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me by Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album of the year
“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Song of the year
“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” — Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” — H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish 

“Kiss Me More” —  Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

Best new artist
Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best pop solo performance
“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” – Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrgio

Best pop duo/group performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” — Justin Bieber

“Butter” — BTS

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best traditional pop vocal album
“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Til We Meet Again (Live)” — Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” — Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” — Ledisi

“That’s Life” — Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” — Dolly Parton

Best pop vocal album
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best dance/electronic recording
“Hero” — Afrojack and David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto

Best dance/electronic album
“Subconsciously” — Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” — Illenium

“Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” — Major Lazer

“Shockwave” —  Marshmello

“Free Love — Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” — Ten City

Best rock performance
“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”— Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell

“Ohms” — Deftones

“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters

Best rock song
“All My Favorite Songs” — Weezer

“The Bandit” — Kings of Leon

“Distance” — Mammoth WVH

“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney

“Waiting on a War” — Foo Fighters

Best rock album
“Power Up” — AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A” — Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” — Chris Cornell

“Medicine at Midnight” — Foo Fighters

“McCartney III” — Paul McCartney

Best alternative music album
“Shore” — Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey

“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent

Best R&B performance
“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best traditional R&B performance
“I Need You” — Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” — BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight For You” — H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take” — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B song
“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Good Days” — SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best progressive R&B album
“New Light” — Eric Bellinger

“Something to Say” — Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” — Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table for Two” — Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — Masego

Best R&B album
“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” — Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” — Leon Bridges

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best rap performance
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“My Life” —  J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

“Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best melodic rap performance
“Pride Is the Devil” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” — Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname” — Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best rap song
“Bath Salts” — DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas

“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail” — Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

“My Life” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Best rap album
“The Off-Season” — J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake

“King’s Disease II” — Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, The Creator

“Donda” — Kanye West

Best country solo performance
“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best country song
“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“Camera Eoll” — Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” — Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

Best country album
“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Best song written for visual media
“Agatha All Along” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White, “WandaVision”: Episode 7

“All Eyes on Me” — Bo Burnham, “Inside”

“Fight For You” — H.E.R., “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

“Speak Now” — Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night In Miami…”

Best music video
“Shot in The Dark” — AC/DC

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best music film
“Inside” — Bo Burnham

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” — Billie Eilish

“Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui” — Jimi Hendrix

“Summer of Soul” — Various Artists
 

