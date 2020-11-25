Here are the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift are nominated for awards at the 2021 Grammys.

The nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine total nods.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Harry Styles are among the many other artists nominated for their recent work.

The awards show will take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021, hosted by Trevor Noah, and air live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET.

BeyoncÃ© leads the nominations with nine total, followed by Taylor Swift,Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch â€” who scored six nominations each. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber also scored nominations for their work.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET, hosted by “The Daily Show” star Trevor Noah.

Record of the year

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Megan Thee Stallion in November 2019.

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Colours” – Black Pumas

“Rockstar” -DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album of the year

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Taylor Swift in August 2019.

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” – Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” – Coldplay

“Djesse Vol.3” – Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” – HAIM

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

Song of the year

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dua Lipa in January 2020.

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best new artist

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Megan Thee Stallion in December 2019.

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop solo performance

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Harry Styles in February 2020.

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images BTS in February 2020.

“Un Dia (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” – Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best traditional pop vocal album

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Renée Zellweger in February 2020.

“Blue Umbrella” – Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” – Harry Connick, Jr.

“American Standard” – James Taylor

“Unfollow the Rules” – Rufus Wainwright

“Judy” – Renée Zellweger

Best pop vocal album

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic Taylor Swift in December 2019.

“Changes” – Justin Bieber

“Chromatica” – Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

“Fine Line” – Harry Styles

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

Best dance recording

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Diplo in November 2019.

“On My Mind” – Diplo and Sidepiece

“My High” – Disclosure featuring Aminé and Slowthai

“The Difference” – Flume featuring Toro Y Moi

“Both of Us” – Jayda G

“10%” – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

Steve Granitz/WireImage Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence of Disclosure in January 2020.

“Kick I” – Arca

“Planet’s Mad” – Baauer

“Energy” – Disclosure

“Bubba” – Kaytranada

“Good Faith” – Madeon

Best rock performance

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Fiona Apple performing in January 2019.

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Not” – Big Thief

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” – HAIM

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

Best rock song

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House Phoebe Bridgers performing in February 2020.

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Lost in Yesterday” – Tame Impala

“Not” – Big Thief

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

Best rock album

Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images The Strokes performing in February 2020.

“A Hero’s Death” – Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka” – Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury” – Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal” – The Strokes

Best alternative music album

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Beck performing in December 2019.

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” – Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace” – Beck

“Punisher” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Jaime” – Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush” – Tame Impala

Best R&B performance

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Beyoncé in July 2019.

“Lightning & Thunder” – Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“All I Need” – Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $Ign

“Goat Head” – Brittany Howard

“See Me” – Emily King

Best traditional R&B performance

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle performing in November 2020.

“Sit On Down” – The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” – Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” – Mykal Kilgore

“Anything for You” – Ledisi

“Distance” – Yebba

Best R&B song

Associated Press Beyoncé in July 2019.

“Better Than I Imagine” – Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Collide” – Tiana Major9 and Earthgang

“Do It” – Chloe X Halle

“Slow Down” – Skip Marley and H.E.R.

Best progressive R&B album

Chris Pizzello/AP Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle in May 2020.

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals” – Free Nationals

“F— Yo Feelings” – Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is” – Thundercat

Best R&B album

Michael Perez/AP John Legend performing in November 2020.

“Happy 2 Be Here” – Ant Clemons

“Take Time” – Giveon

“To Feel Love/D” – Luke James

“Bigger Love” – John Legend

“All Rise” – Gregory Porter

Best rap performance

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Megan Thee Stallion in September 2019.

“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” – DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” – Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” – Pop Smoke

Best melodic rap performance

Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP DaBaby in January 2020.

“Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” – Travis Scott

Best rap song

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion performing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in October 2020.

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best rap album

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Nas performing in February 2020.

“Black Habits” – D Smoke

“Alfredo” – Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” – Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease” – Nas

“The Allegory” – Royce Da 5’9″

Best country solo performance

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Miranda Lambert in November 2019.

“Stick That in Your Country Song” – Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” – Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” – Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Best country duo/group performance

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay in January 2020.

“All Night” – Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Ocean” – Lady A

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

“Some People Do” – Old Dominion

Best country song

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Maren Morris in November 2019.

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“Crowded Table” – The Highwomen

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress

“Some People Do” – Old Dominion

Best country album

Al Wagner/Invision/AP Miranda Lambert in August 2019.

“Lady Like” – Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record” – Brandy Clark

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall” – Little Big Town

“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde

Best song written for visual media

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Billie Eilish in February 2020.

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Taylor Swift, “Cats”

“Carried Me With You” – Brandi Carlile, “Onward”

“Into the Unknown” – Idina Menzel and Aurora, “Frozen”

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, “No Time to Die”

“Stand Up” – Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Best music video

Beyoncé/YouTube Beyoncé and her family in the music video for ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

“Goliath” – Woodkid

