Grammy Award Winners Fun. Rocked Pier 26 Last Night For Adoring Fans

The band Fun. has is the breakout pop sensation of this decade. And this became crystal clear when fans starting crying at their show last night at Pier 26 in Manhattan, NY.
Their hit “We Are Young” has become an anthem for millennials and took home the Grammy Award for song of the year at the 55th Grammy Awards. It was covered by the show “Glee” (whose version of it hit number one in the iTunes store before the band’s) which made it hugely popular and then used in a 2012 Chevy Sonic commercial which made it hugely lucrative.
And then they dominated the Billboard charts at number 1 for six weeks straight. So they had a big, excited crowd to see them and openers Tegan and Sara when they played at Pier 26.
The show was a spectacle with lights, costume changes, and wild fans.
Fun. are outspoken advocates for gay rights and they had a big booth set up for The Ally Coalition while volunteers walked around with photos showing the band and one of their partners in the campaign, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.
Nate Ruess is the band's frontman and lead vocalist. He is a born performer and brings an incredible energy on stage. It's easy to see why he is a pop star.
Fans literally broke into tears. Pop sensation complete. And as a bonus...that is Fun. band photographer Daniel Silbert. He gets the best shots of the band and lots of behind-the-scenes access, so you should check out his work.
The song was covered by Glee bringing it into the mainstream and propelling the band to pop star level.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.