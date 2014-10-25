GrammarGate Is A Hilarious Take On The Latest Twitter Controversy

By now you may have heard of an awful controversy sweeping the gaming community known by its Twitter hashtag #GamerGate.

Now there’s a new, nicer, funnier controversy, gathering around the hashtag #GrammarGate.

#GamerGate, to sum it up, started when some video game fans said journalists and game developers are too close, and called into question the ethics of video game journalists. It quickly devolved into harassment of women in the industry. Supporters of the movement have rallied behind the “GamerGate” hashtag on Twitter and elsewhere.

Let’s just say this is about as ugly as any internet fight has ever been.

Enter the kinder, nicer #GrammarGate. It began eons ago as a hashtag about funny grammar mistakes but is now being used to express outrage over the mistreatment of commas.

Here are a few of the people sounding off on #GrammarGate

I don’t understand all this fuss about #GrammarGate. Too many typos in game reviews?

— Ed Bott (@edbott) October 23, 2014

By the way, as anyone in the #GrammarGate camp will tell you, this is not the same thing as #GrammerGate, which is a combination of people misspelling “grammar” and a spoof about #GamerGate centered on actor Kelsey Grammer.

This time next year we’ll all be arguing over journalistic syntax. #GrammerGate

— Josh Langland (@TheHorrorGuru) October 15, 2014

