What Goes On Behind The Kitchen Doors Of New York's Gramercy Tavern

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

You may have given some thought to what goes on behind the kitchen doors at an upscale restaurant, but chances are, you have no idea.We recently got to spend several hours in the kitchens, offices, and dining rooms of venerable New York restaurant Gramercy Tavern, speaking with everyone from the waitstaff to executive chef Michael Anthony about their roles in the restaurant.



We peeked into every nook and cranny, from the florist’s work-space to the chocolate room (yes, there’s an entire room dedicated to chocolate).

Click through to find out exactly what goes on behind the scenes at Gramercy Tavern, and how a staff of 180 serves around 550 impeccable meals a day.

