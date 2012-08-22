This Man Allegedly Snuck Into New York's Most Exclusive Address And Threatened A Woman

As a woman walked through the front doors of 38 Gramercy Park North, a would-be robber followed her into the building, “tracked her to the second floor, threatened her with a gun and demanded money,” according to Gramercy Park “Mayor” Arlene Harrison.



Harrison sent Business Insider a wanted poster showing security camera images of the man:

Photo: Arlene Harrison

