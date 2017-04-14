RANKED: The 14 healthiest grains for you

Whole grains are an important part of any diet, providing protein, carbohydrates, fibre, and other essential nutrients.
But which grain is the best for you?
To find out, we picked out the most common groups of whole grains and measured them in equal servings. We then ranked the grains based on their nutrient density — or the amount of healthy stuff you get for each calorie you eat.
Here’s how they stack up.
Wild rice is known for its chewy exterior. Although it's a relatively low-calorie grain option, it doesn't have anything particularly outstanding in the nutrients category.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 83
The nutritional content of cornbread, which uses cornmeal, will of course depend on the recipe you use and the other ingredients that go into the bread. Cornbread is at the bottom of the list because of its low fibre content, though it is higher in vitamin A and calcium than other grains.
Calories per piece (about 60g): 198
Brown rice, while better than more processed versions of rice, has less iron compared to most other grains on this list. But if you have the choice between white and brown rice, go for the brown: It's higher in vitamin B6 and fibre.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 124
Barley is commonly associated with brewing beer, but it can also be cooked and eaten on its own. With a solid amount of fibre and iron, it's a good option to add to your next grain-based salad.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 96
Rye bread makes for a fibrous and protein-filled sandwich option -- it provides you with 14% of your daily value of fibre and 10% of your daily value of protein.
Calories per two slices: 166
Like rice, it's best to go with the whole-wheat version of pasta when possible. It's packed with fibre, iron, and magnesium -- an important mineral for things like muscle and nerve function, blood-glucose control, and blood-pressure regulation.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 112
Quinoa, the beloved superfood that got its own year dedicated to it in 2013, is actually a pseudo-grain. That's because it's not technically a grass, which covers grains like wheat and rice. Quinoa is known for its protein content (8% of your daily recommended value), so it's a good replacement to any rice-based dish.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 111
Wheat bread, which ranks the highest of all the breads on this list, gets its advantage from its high protein content and low calorie count. Two slices of wheat bread also contain 10% of your recommended daily vitamin B6, an important vitamin that's involved in a number of bodily processes, including metabolizing protein.
Calories per two slices: 140
Buckwheat, another pseudo-grain (not a part of the grass family), packs even more protein than quinoa and almost one-quarter of your daily magnesium intake. A serving also accounts for 17% of your daily fibre intake.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 146
Millet, a little round grain, can be cooked into a delicious salad base or ground into flatbreads. It's filled with fibre, vitamin B6, and is relatively low in calories.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 104
Going neck-and-neck with millet, sorghum is distinguished by its super-high fibre content (34% of your daily value in a serving). It can be turned into a flour, syrup, or used simply as the base for a salad.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 126
In its full form, cooked corn has a high amount of potassium, which is important for keeping our organs running smoothly. It's high in vitamin B6 and has the highest amount of protein of the grains on this list. Corn is considered both a vegetable and a grain, and while it ranks highly on this list, it doesn't fare as well compared to other vegetables because of its high caloric and carbohydrate content (though it only contains 0.5 grams of sugar).
Calories per half cup, cooked: 303
Amaranth, a relatively little-known pseudo-grain, is a good source of nutrients across the board. It's eaten typically in its puffed form (pictured), but it can also be cooked and used in salads.
Calories per half cup, cooked: 125
Rolled oats, cooked into oatmeal, pack the most nutrients per calorie of any of the grains on this list. A half-cup of oatmeal provides 38% of your daily iron intake, 17% of your daily vitamin B6 intake, and lots of fibre, protein, and calcium. All the more reason to eat your oatmeal!
Calories per half cup, cooked: 80
