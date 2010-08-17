Why Wheat Prices Took Off Like A Rocket At The First Signs Of Distress

Inside Potash’s presentation, in which it laid out its justification for rejecting a takeover bid from BHP Billiton, we find this chart on the world stocks-to-use ratio for grains.



For several years, grain stocks (as a percentage of total use) have been trending down, and are below historical average.

In other words, there’s less slack in the system, less opportunity for government’s to feed their populations from a stash of guilt up grain. Thus you have situations like Egypt freaking out over the Russian export ban. Wheat prices have indeed stabilised, and it seems the fires won’t have a gigantic impact on supply. But obviously slack is minimal, thus opening opportunities for more runs.

Click here if you can’t see the image.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.