Grain Futures Take A Hit Today

Linette Lopez

Today was a miserable day for grain futures. As of right now, here’s what it looks like:

  • Wheat -26.00
  • Corn -11.2
  • Oats -7.4
  • Rough Rice -1.2

Just last week grain ETFs saw a slight boost on reports of U.S. crop damage. Talk about shortlived. Do you think that the market is just correcting itself after hearing some bad information, or do we have a serious demand problem on our hands?

chartiPath Dow Jones-UBS Grains Subindex Total Return ETN via Google Finance

