Grain Futures Take A Hit Today

Today was a miserable day for grain futures. As of right now, here’s what it looks like:



Wheat -26.00

Corn -11.2

Oats -7.4

Rough Rice -1.2

Just last week grain ETFs saw a slight boost on reports of U.S. crop damage. Talk about shortlived. Do you think that the market is just correcting itself after hearing some bad information, or do we have a serious demand problem on our hands?

iPath Dow Jones-UBS Grains Subindex Total Return ETN via Google Finance

