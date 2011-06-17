Grain Futures Take A Hit Today

Today was a miserable day for grain futures. As of right now, here’s what it looks like:
- Wheat -26.00
- Corn -11.2
- Oats -7.4
- Rough Rice -1.2
Just last week grain ETFs saw a slight boost on reports of U.S. crop damage. Talk about shortlived. Do you think that the market is just correcting itself after hearing some bad information, or do we have a serious demand problem on our hands?
