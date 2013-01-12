Lunar Probe Got A Close Up Look At The Moon's Surface Before Crashing Into It

On December 14, as NASA’s GRAIL mission came to a close, the mission’s Ebb spacecraft flew above the northern hemisphere of the far side of the moon. The little spaceship — a vehicle about the size of a washing machine — flew at a distance of just six tiny miles above the lunar surface, sweeping over the dusty, pock-marked lunar landscape near the Jackson impact crater. In the process, Ebb’s forward-facing camera captured a series of images taken at breathtakingly close range — images that, though they look like something out of a ’60s TV show, are in fact as real as they come. They allow us, vicariously, to sweep the surface of the moon.



The video above — comprised of hundreds of those frames, combined and played at six times the rate of Ebb’s actual orbital motion — represents some of the last work Ebb would do on behalf of humanity: Three days after these images were taken, on December 17, Ebb would collide with the lunar surface, crashing into a mountain near the moon’s north pole.

The footage itself begins at second 25 of the video.

