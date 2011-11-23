Penn States's Graham Spanier To A Man Offering To Send Him Evidence That A Professor Molested Him: 'Don't Bother'

Photo: PSU.edu

Paul McLaughlin says he was ignored by former Penn State president Graham Spanier when he told him he had been sexually abused by PSU professor John T. Neisworth as a young boy, the New York Times reports.McLaughlin, now 45, says he offered to send Spanier a tape recording on which Neisworth admitted to the abuses in 2002.



But Spanier said, “Don’t bother.”

McLaughlin says:

“He told me whatever I wanted to get from the school, I wasn’t going to get it, and this was a guy with an impeccable reputation, and unless he was convicted of a crime, they weren’t interested.”

McLaughlin claims he was sexually abused by Neisworth and two other men across three states when he was between the ages of 11 and 15.

When he figured out that Neisworth was still a professor at Penn State in 2001, he set up a sort of sting operation — calling him on the phone and pretending to be a pedophile with a young lover. Neisworth then seemed to admit to the past abuses on the call, according to the NYT report.

But when McLaughlin brought the call and the accusation to Spanier, he rejected him.

Charges were brought against Neisworth in Maryland in 2005, but they were dismissed on grounds that you can’t record phone conversations in Maryland without both parties’ consent.

McLaughlin says he settled out of court for “six figures.”

