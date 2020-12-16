Graham Norton said he had to ask his celebrity guests to stop talking about how much they'd enjoyed lockdown

Zac Ntim
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTubeNorton also said it took him seven hours to shoot an episode of his show remotely.

  • The talk-show host Graham Norton told Jimmy Fallon that he had to tell his celebrity guests to stop talking about much they’d enjoyed spending time in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • “They’re going: ‘I’m so loving it. I get to go to the gym.’ And it’s like, what gym? The gym is closed,” Norton said.
  • “‘They prepared dinner’ – who is they? Is that your mother’s preferred pronoun?” Norton joked.
  • Many celebrities have been accused of tone-deafness on social media during the crisis while less-fortunate people have been suffering.
  • Watch Norton’s full interview on “The Tonight Show” above.
