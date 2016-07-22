Here's how nightmarish humans would look if our bodies were designed to survive car crashes

If you’re ever in a car with Graham, don’t bother telling him to buckle his seat belt.

His body is already designed to withstand high-speed impacts.

Designed by a trauma surgeon, an artist, and a crash investigator, Graham is a hypothetical scenario come-to-life. Supported by Australia’s Transport Accident Commission, the project is meant to highlight how vulnerable humans are to injury.

Graham, however, is not.

Graham’s nightmarish body is totally accident-proof. His skull is the size of a pumpkin and reinforced to protect the dainty brain that has been gifted to us humans. His ears are swallowed up by the mass of flesh bulging from his head. And his neck — well, his neck is non-existent.

There are eight modifications in total: his face is flat, his skin is thicker, his ribs are padded, his lower legs are spring-loaded, and his knees are flexible.

He’s the product of three delightfully twisted minds: Melbourne sculptor Patricia Piccinini, Royal Melbourne hospital trauma surgeon Christian Kenfield, and David Logan, a crash investigator at Monash University’s accident research center.

“Cars have evolved a lot faster than humans, and Graham helps us understand why we need to improve every aspect of our roads system to protect ourselves from our own mistakes,” TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore told the Guardian.

You can explore Graham’s body in 360 degrees on his personal website. If you’re in the neighbourhood you can also visit him in person (well, technically in silicone, fibreglass, and resin) at the State Library of Victoria until August 8.

