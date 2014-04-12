Player Misses A 100-Foot Putt By A Centimeter At The Masters

It’s been a frustrating Masters for Canadian Graham DeLaet.

He shot an 8-over 80 on Thursday. He needs a miraculous round on Friday to make the cut, but things are not going his way.

On the 11th hole he nearly made a ridiculously long putt … only to have it rest on the lip of the cup.

The announcers said it was from 100 feet away. This is as close as you can possibly get. Just go in:

The worst:

Ugh:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.