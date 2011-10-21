17 Awesome Graffiti Ads From Around The World

Photo: ALT Terrain

Brands are increasingly turning toward guerrilla tactics to amp up their marketing, and a popular method is to use graffiti, or murals, in urban areas.There are firms out there dedicated to doing just that — including Tatscru, ALT Terrain and CriticalMassive. Some of their work is spectacular, and they’ve put together gigantic murals for the biggest brands around.



But the method is controversial, and has many opponents. Some call it deceptive, since it’s advertising posing as regular street art. In NYC, there has been a movement against advertising billboards and murals — spearheaded by Public Ad Campaign — and they’ve whitewashed hundreds.

