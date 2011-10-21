17 Awesome Graffiti Ads From Around The World

Kim Bhasin
toyota graffiti ad

Photo: ALT Terrain

Brands are increasingly turning toward guerrilla tactics to amp up their marketing, and a popular method is to use graffiti, or murals, in urban areas.There are firms out there dedicated to doing just that — including Tatscru, ALT Terrain and CriticalMassive. Some of their work is spectacular, and they’ve put together gigantic murals for the biggest brands around.

But the method is controversial, and has many opponents. Some call it deceptive, since it’s advertising posing as regular street art. In NYC, there has been a movement against advertising billboards and murals — spearheaded by Public Ad Campaign — and they’ve whitewashed hundreds.

Tatscru has done a ton of murals for companies' promotional campaigns -- and for some of the biggest brands out there, like this one for McDonald's

And one that makes BP look more environmentally-conscious

It can even boast Coca-Cola on its list of clients

Here's one Tatscru did for M&M

Colossal Media did a series of these ads for Pabst Blue Ribbon in 10 cities across the country

Here's another from the campaign

And its artists have collaborated with Rockstar Games to promote its Grand Theft Auto series of video games. This one's for GTA Chinatown Wars

And this is for GTA IV

In a unique twist, Green Works put this 'reverse graffiti' up in San Francisco by cleaning dirt and soot off a wall

Here's another from the Pepsi campaign

Unicef put this up at a high school in Zagreb, Croatia (it also used pics of it in print ads)

Bayer put these ads up in a Romanian subway -- this one's for headaches

Red Bull Cola hired Agents of Change to pull off this graffiti stunt on the MI6 building

