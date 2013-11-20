New York Graffiti Mecca 5 Pointz Is Now Just A Blank White Wall

5 Pointz,
the 200,000-square-foot Queens warehouseat the center of the New York City street art world, was painted over last night.
5 Pointz has served as an exhibition space for top New York graffiti artists since the 1990s, but plans to replace it with luxury condos have led to a months-long battle to save it.
Artists and fans alike have rallied against demolishing the building, filing a lawsuit under the claim that doing so would be an illegal destruction of art.
Even the elusive street artist Banksy got involved during his October residency, hiring a supporter to hand out pamphlets at Brooklyn Federal Court, and writing the message “Save 5pointz” on his website on his last day in the city.
Last week, a federal judge denied an injunction to preserve the property, effectively allowing the demolition process to begin.
Earlier this morning, the official 5 Pointz Twitter account confirmed last night’s changes:
5 pointz is gone, painted white overnight by the owner ..with police protection
— 5 Pointz (@5PointzNYC) November 19, 2013
WNYC reporter Stephen Nessen shared this photo that shows the newly white wall:
Confirmed 5 Pointz graffiti Mecca was painted over last night pic.twitter.com/tweDokQR2Y
— Stephen Nessen (@s_nessen) November 19, 2013
