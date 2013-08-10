You Might Find One Of These Hilarious Graffiti Messages Next Time You Check Into A Hotel

The next time you enter a hotel room, peek at the back of a mirror, under a desk drawer, or inside a bible, and you may find a hilarious note saying something like “This hotel wasn’t half bad. It was all the way bad.”

For the past seven years, British comedian and graffiti artist David Bussell has been surreptitiously leaving irreverent notes in hotel rooms around the world.

Bussell said that he started doodling because a hotel he was staying in didn’t have a working TV, and it has since turned into somewhat of a tradition.

“I tend to just write whatever seems funny in the moment but certain objects have been known to inspire ideas: bathroom fittings, kitchen appliances, Gideon’s bibles,” Bussell said. “Mostly I just write in places that will only be searched out by the extremely curious though – nosey people like me.”

He said that he hasn’t seen any backlash from hotel owners yet — but jokes that he’ll be checking into hotels using his wife’s name from here on out.

