Graffiti Artist Banksy Hasn't Been Arrested - Again - And His Identity Is Safe - Still

The hoax story about street artist Banksy being arrested just won’t go away.

Yesterday, Twitter users were caught out after former British Conservative MP Louise Mensch tweeted criticism of the Metropolitan Police for not focusing on the “so many other criminals out there”.

You have to be kidding me, @metpoliceuk. Banksy? There are so many criminals out there, Banksy? The great artist? — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 20, 2014

Banksy’s latest “arrest” happened via US website National Report, which yesterday claimed he was traced by a “24-hour Anti-Graffiti Task Force”.

Apparently, Banksy’s art studio was raided and “thousands of dollars of counterfeit money along with future projects of vandalism” were seized.

It named him as 35-year-old Paul Homer, from Liverpool, which is almost identical to last year’s Banksy arrest hoax, except he was from Bristol back then.

Here’s what he doesn’t look like:

The National Report’s report.

The National Report story quotes “London Police Chief Lyndon Edwards”, which is a fictional name, and uses a picture of an arrest ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival in 2011.

Just to confirm it:

