Graffiti Artist Banksy Has Popped Up In New York City

Mysterious graffiti artist Banksy is coming to New York City for a monthlong “residency.”

The anonymous artist updated his website earlier today with a photo of his new work in Chinatown, and a message: “For the next month Banksy will be attempting to host an entire show on the streets of New York.”

The project is called Better Out Than In.

Each image in the series will be accompanied by a toll-free number, which viewers can call to find out more about the work.

Here’s the first work in the series:

The audio informs viewers: “Before you, you will see a spray art by the artist Banksy. Or maybe not. It’s probably been painted over by now.” It also says that the “children represent youth” and the “sign represents, well, signs.”

The Village Voice has already uncovered the exact address of the work: 18 Allen Street, near Canal, on the Lower East Side.

People have already been posting sightings of the new Banksy work with the hashtag #banksyny:





Another photo of a Banksy work appeared on the artist’s website last week. At the time, it was widely speculated that the art was in Los Angeles.

