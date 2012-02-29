Graff Sues For Return Of Diamonds Stolen In $20 Million London Jewel Heist

Laurence Graff

Photo: via graffdiamonds.com

International jeweler Graff Diamonds has filed two lawsuits in a Manhattan court to retrieve two diamonds that were allegedly stolen in a $20 million heist at the company’s flagship store in London in January 2007, James Barron reports for The New York Times.Although the robbers–perhaps the most foppish in recent memory–were never caught, the two gems in question are being held at the Gemological Institute of America in New York, which has verified that the diamonds are real.



The suit says that the larger of the diamonds, weighing 16.64 carats, resurfaced in a Hong Kong pawn shop in January and had been recut. The other, at 4.2 carats, somehow found its way to an Israeli diamond consolidator, according to Barron.

Barron writes that a hearing is being held today in court related to the smaller diamond.

