Graeme Swann's Grandma Blames Australia For His Decision To Retire

Getty/Gareth Copley

Graeme Swann quit cricket shortly after England’s Ashes thumping.

And now his Grandmother says the Australian team is to blame.

Here is some of what she told the Journal newspaper in the UK:



“There is something gone wrong there and I blame the Australian players. Not all the Australian players, a certain one,” Mina Swann, 89, said. “I do not think they have been (made) very welcome, the team. He is not easily upset, there is something nasty happened. “He was as happy as Larry. He adored his cricket. It is a damn shame, he has lived for that game, he has done everything for that game.”

Swann announced his decision to retire after Australia’s Ashes clean sweep, ending a career which saw him take 255 international wickets.

This came after he compared the whitewash to being rapped on his Facebook page. He also accused his fellow players of being “up their own backsides”.

