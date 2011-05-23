QUIZ: Guess The Media Celebrities By Looking At Their Yearbook Photos

Photo: tiny banquet committee via Flickr
It’s graduation season.A new generation is putting the books away and entering the workforce with hopes and dreams for a big, bright future.
To mark the occasion, we dug out the old yearbook photos of 11 big media personalities.
Can you recognise who these freckled young faces belong to?
Host of the Daily Show. comedian and an actor.
Jon Stewart played French horn at Lawrence High School in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.
Then he moved on to play soccer at the College of William and Mary in Virginia.
A radio and television host, and an author.
Glenn Beck graduated from Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington. Later he took one theology class at Yale University but dropped out shortly after.
Queen of the blogosphere, author
Born and raised in Greece, Arianna Huffington moved to England at age 16 to attend Cambridge University, where she served as president of the Cambridge Union debating society.
A year after graduating in 1972 with an M.A. in economics, Huffington published her first book The Female Woman at age 23. She has written 12 more books, on a range of issues from self-help and the power of Greek mythology to political satire and biographies.
A journalist, author and a CNN host.
Anderson Cooper graduated from The Dalton High School, where he participated in a study abroad trip to southern Africa in his senior year.
He continued his education at Yale University, where he resided in Trumbull College, and claimed membership in the Manuscript Society. He studied both Political Science and International Relations and graduated in 1989.
A comedian, writer and an actress.
Tina Fey attended Upper Darby High School, where she was an honour student, a member of the choir, drama club, and tennis team, and co-editor of the school's newspaper.
She went on to graduate from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama.
A comedian and a host of NBC's Late Night Show.
Jimmy Fallon graduated from Saugerties High School, and then started attending The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. He was a Computer Science major, but switched to Communications in his senior year, dropping out 15 credits shy of a degree.
In 2009, he received a B.A. in Communications and an honorary Doctorate degree from the college.
A radio and television host.
Rachel Maddow graduated from Castro Valley High School in California, and earned a degree in public policy from Stanford University. Then, she received a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Lincoln College, Oxford, where she earned a Doctorate in Philosophy (DPhil) in politics.
A comedian and host of The Colbert Report.
Colbert attended Episcopal Porter-Gaud School in Charleston. He had hoped to study marine biology, but he lost the hearing in his right ear after a surgery that left him unable to pursue any activity that involves scuba diving.
Uncertain if he would ever attend college, Colbert eventually went to Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, where he studied mainly philosophy. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University's School of Speech (later named School of Communication) to study performance.
A comedian, writer and a television show host.
Conan O'Brien attended Brookline High School in Massachusetts, where he was an editor for the school's newspaper, earned a national prize for his short story 'To Bury the Living,' and graduated as valedictorian. He continued his education at Harvard where he studied History and Literature and graduated magna cum laude.
