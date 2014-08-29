A New Hotel Chain Wants Guests To Relive Their College Glory Days

The Door Online A room in Graduate Madison.

If we could forgo sleeping in extra-long twin beds and showering in flip-flops, we’re pretty sure most of us would choose to go back to college.

Well, lucky for nostalgic alums, a new hotel chain is letting you re-live the collegiate glory days in a more sanitary manner. AJ Capital Partners is launching Graduate Hotels

— a hotel collection intended to celebrate local colleges and their hometowns across the country.

“We wanted to create an inspiring environment where alumni, current and prospective students, parents, professors, visitors and business travellers alike can see themselves spending time and feel a sense of place that’s true to the town,” said Ben Weprin, Founder of AJ Capital Partners. “Each property will have its own flair that reflects the personality of each community while also fitting into the national scheme and concept of our brand as a whole.”

The Door Online A room in Graduate Tempe.

The hotel chain is opening two locations in the next two months. One is in Tempe, Arizona, next to Arizona State University, and the other is in Athens, Georgia, near the University of Georgia. Over the next year, the company plans to expand to Madison, Wisconsin, Charlottesville, Virginia, and Bloomington, Indiana, all major university towns.

The chain wants guests to relive their glory days by offering “subtle nods” to their alma maters. The boutique hotels will have everything from “imaginatively appointed guestrooms and animated lobbies accented by coffee shops and bars, to locally-inspired art collections,” the company said.

The Door Online A room in Graduate Athens.

At Graduate Athens, for example, the decor will blend classic southern and art in a mash of “bright florals, classicSouthern haberdashery and fresh modern elements.” It will also house acollection of locally sourced vintage art, as well as contemporary art geared towards theuniversity and community.

“Through our travels and research, we’ve spoken to locals and alums and experienced what makes each of these classic American cities so loved,” said Christian Strobel, President of Graduate Hotels, “from the quirky traditions passed down over generations, to local haunts and the people that bring them to life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.