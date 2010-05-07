Grading Union Square Ventures' Portfolio

New York-based Union Square Ventures is one of the most respected venture capital firms in the tech world.



Does it deserve that reputation?

We’ve sifted through USV’s portfolio, which is approaching 30 companies. And we’ve assigned each company a grade, ranging from A+ to F, based on our view of the companies’ potential to build a big business and produce a great return for USV.

Among the USV companies: Some big winners, like Twitter and Zynga; some promising bets, like Foursquare and Meetup; and some head-scratchers.

Overall, USV appears to have hit the ball out of the park: Big bets on Twitter and Zynga could generate all the returns the fund will ever need. Earlier exits on companies like TACODA and Feedburner were also huge wins.

And USV never made the mistake many older VC firms did–raising a positively massive fund with limited investment opportunities. Instead, USV helped pioneer highly focused seed and first-round investing–and overall the firm’s strategy has been a huge success.

But still, it’s fun to look at the specific investments. So let’s do it!

(As always on a wide-ranging survey like this, we’d love your help: Are we missing something? Are our favourites overrated? Have we dissed a winner? Is there an opportunity or challenge ahead for any companies that could dramatically change their position? Let us know.)

