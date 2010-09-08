11 Signs That "Recovery Summer" Will Be Obama's "Mission Accomplished"

This was supposed to be a summer of recovery.



In fact, The White House even branded it “Recovery Summer.”

But with the summer officially over, we now know that there wasn’t much of a recovery at all, and the whole branding of it may go down as Obama’s “Mission Accomplished” moment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.