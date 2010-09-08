11 Signs That "Recovery Summer" Will Be Obama's "Mission Accomplished"

This was supposed to be a summer of recovery.
In fact, The White House even branded it “Recovery Summer.”
But with the summer officially over, we now know that there wasn’t much of a recovery at all, and the whole branding of it may go down as Obama’s “Mission Accomplished” moment.
June: 11.1 million sold
August: 11.4 million sold
Details: Total sales are stalled. Domestic sales are dropping, posting the worst August in 27 years. Cash For Clunkers is looking more and more like a miss.
May: $412 billion total orders
July: $410 billion total orders
Details: Not counting aircrafts, July data would mark a 1.5% drop, the worst in 16 months. After leading the recovery for months, manufacturing is stalling and starting to contract.
May: $362 billion
July: $363 billion
Details: A 0.4% rebound in July makes up ground from a 0.3% loss in June, but no one's forgetting the big 0.5% drop in May.
May: 588,000
July: 546,000
Details: 1.7% gains in July marked a modest recovery. But single family housing starts fell 4.3% -- a negative indicator for home prices.
May: 281,000
July: 276,000
Details: Demand hit an all-time low in July. Average months of supply also climbed for the month. These numbers suggest residential investment will be a drag on GDP for Q3.
Consumer Sentiment Index June: 76
Consumer Sentiment Index August: 70
Consumer Board Index June: 54
Consumer Board Index August: 53
Details: Consumer sentiment dropped in June and July on bad economic news. Negative sentiment slowed or reversed in August.
June: -125,000 non-farm payroll
August: -54,000 non-farm payroll
Details: The August jobs report actually helped the market, as the private sector created 67,000 jobs. Job loss was less than expected following the census surge. Overall it's a mixed picture.
June: 9.5%
August: 9.6%
Details: With the census surge come and gone, unemployment is stuck at 9.6%. It's hard to say what how encouraged and discouraged workers are affecting the number.
May PMI: 59.7
August PMI: 56.3
Details: August showed a stellar improvement in the ISM manufacturing index, up to 56.3 from 55.5, when analysts expected a fall to 53.0.
June: 53.8%
August: 51.5%
Details: This measure of the service industry hit its lowest level since January.
June 1: 10,024
Sept. 7 (open): 10,320
Details: The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 3% since Memorial Day. Big gains in July melted away in August, before closing the summer with a surge.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.