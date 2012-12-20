Brazilian Company Launches Android 'iPhones' After Winning Right To Name

Photo: Gradiente

SAO PAULO (AP) — It’s not your Apple’s iPhone.A Brazilian company has begun selling smartphones with the iPhone brand after winning the legal right to use the name in Latin America’s biggest country. Adding insult to Apple Inc.’s injury, the phone runs on the archrival Android operating system.



Gradiente SA says in a statement that in 2008 the government gave it the right to use the brand on its mobile phones.

Brazilian trademark office spokeswoman Maratan Marques says Gradiente requested permission to use the brand before Apple did and can use it through 2018.

Brazil Apple spokeswoman Maria Parra Rodriguez says the company has no immediate comment.

Gradiente says on its website it started selling its Android 2.3 phone on Tuesday for 600 reals ($300).

