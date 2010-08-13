How Business Schools Are Getting In On Social Media

Photo: AP

It’s no longer news that social media is the next big thing for corporate marketing.Starbucks’ deal with Foursquare and the New England Patriots’ partnership with SCVNGR are just two examples of how companies are trying to stay relevant.



Business schools have noticed the trend, and they’re making sure their students aren’t left behind.

Bloomberg Businessweek reports that at least six schools have added social media graduate courses in the past year, including Harvard and Columbia.

American University’s Kogod School of Business is at the forefront of this trend: it started offering a social media course, taught by Professor Nicole Melander, three years ago.

“Social/New Media and How it can be Applied Effectively to Business” attracts both students in Kogod and other schools alike. Even abroad students are taking the course, making each semester a 50/50 mix of MBA students and “other.” This makes sense, since the whole concept of social media is to unify.

The course curriculum completely snubs old media: only online sources are allowed for all papers and projects. Melander’s required reading includes the obvious sites like The New York Times and Fortune, as well as lesser-known but credible bloggers.

Students are required to keep personal blogs on required reading and record their analysis. They then read classmates’ blogs and comment with questions, creating a small-scale, online community. Articles picked for reading are intentionally provocative to stir discussions in both the comment boards and in class.

The class covers the usual suspects, like Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, as well as others, including virtual realities like SecondLife, review sites like Yelp, location-based apps like FourSquare, and Google Apps like Analytics. Melander scrolls through 500 of these networks and has students sign up for them as businesses. MBA students learn how to build credibility, interaction, and an overall company brand.

Surprisingly, 60% or more of Melander’s MBA students don’t have LinkedIn accounts before they take the course.

So why all the fuss about businesses and social media? John Gallaugher, associate professor of information systems at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management tells Bloomberg Businessweek: “In the realm of technology it’s possible for us to teach our students a tool that their bosses don’t have, and they can provide that added value from day one,” he says. “Social media skills are the ones that can set them apart. Those are the skills that employers are looking for.”

