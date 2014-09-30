Why 'Doctor Who' Actor David Tennant Was 'Very Nervous' To Work With Anna Gunn On Fox's New Mystery Show

Ed Araquel/FOX David Tennant and Anna Gunn star in mystery thriller ‘Gracepoint.’

One of this fall’s most-anticipated shows, 10-part miniseries “Gracepoint,” brings together two big television names — David Tennant, who has gained a big following for his time on BBC series “Doctor Who,” and Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” actress Anna Gunn.

The series is based off of UK hit “Broadchurch,” surrounding the mysterious death of a young boy and the subsequent police investigation that ensues in a small town. The series has received a lot of critical acclaim praising not only Tennant’s dark performance as a detective inspector, but also stand out Olivia Colman who plays his colleague Ellie Miller.

Tennant will reprise his leading role in the American version of the show, so it appears Gunn has some big shoes to fill.

However it was Tennant who said on a recent Fox conference call he was nervous to do the series all over again with another actress.

“That relationship, as it was in Broadchurch, is very much one of the central structures to Gracepoint. A lot of that is defined by the relationship you can build up as actors,” explains Tennant. “I was very nervous, especially having done this show before, and that relationship worked very well with the wonderful Olivia Colman, who plays Miller in ‘Broadchurch.’ I was nervous, of course, turning up on day one to meet Anna, because we had so much to do together, that relationship was so important to get right.”

The American adaptation is two episodes longer than the British version, but the “Broadchurch” veteran didn’t have anything to worry about with the “Breaking Bad” actress.

“She just turned out to be a proper actress, someone who was committed to getting it right, who was open, who was easy to work with, who you could also have a laugh with, who you could throw anything at her and she would respond,” says Tennant. “That’s just the kind of relationship, the kind of professional relationship that you always hope for.”

Ed Araquel/FOX Tennant plays detective Emmett Carver while Anna Gunn plays his partner Ellie Miller.

“It was a huge relief and then a great joy to work with her throughout the ten episodes,” he added. “Everyone who knows her work knows how talented she is. I was very chuffed to get to play alongside and also get to know her offset as well.”

“Gracepoint” premieres on Fox October 2 at 9 p.m. Watch a preview below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.