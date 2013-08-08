Grace Kelly's Royal Grandson Will Marry A Colombian Heiress Later This Month

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier Andrea Casirgahi and Tatiana Santo Domingo

It’s a fashion royalty-meets-real royalty fairytale: Monaco’s Andrea Casirgahi is marrying Colombian heiress and fashion designer Tatiana Santo Domingo on August 31, according to People Magazine.

29-year-old Andrea, grandson of the late actress Grace Kelly, is second in line to the Monegasque throne after his uncle Prince Albert II. His 29-year-old bride-to-be Tatiana is a descendant of the wealthy Colombian Santo Domingo family.

According to a spokesperson for Monaco’s Pink Palace, the wedding will be a private affair, but it’s also bound to be ritzy. New York Magazine points out that in 2008, Tatiana’s relative Andrés married Lauren Santo Domingo and Vogue deemed it “the wedding of the year.”

The couple have dated for seven years and have a son, Sacha, who was born back in March.

They were introduced by Andrea’s royal sister Charlotte, herself a fashion icon and third in line to the Monaco throne. She is a good friend of Tatiana, and the two were schoolmates at Paris’s elite boarding school Lycée Fontainebleau as children, according to People.

Andrea and Tatiana are frequently seen out together at social events in Monaco, including the Rose Ball, Red Cross Ball, and Monaco Grand Prix. She was also his date to Prince Albert and Charlene Wittstock’s wedding in 2011.

