Which Of These A-List Actresses Should Win The Million-Dollar Role Of Grace Kelly?

Great news for all the actresses still sulking over losing Marilyn Monroe to Michelle Williams:
A biopic about Grace Kelly is in the works.
And honestly, between the clothes and the Oscar bait drool, could another role compare in a lifetime?
Here’s who we imagine might be on the shortlist when the casting call comes down — as well as some dark-horse blondes.
Charlize Theron already has the regal thing down, and she's proven she can play just about anything.
There's something vaguely throwback about Amanda Peet, and she's got a great range (not to mention ideal cheekbones).
Ali Larter is from Cherry Hill, NJ -- so she gets Kelly's whole life-on-the-Main-Line, summers-on-the-shore thing.
Natalie Portman has the Oscar -- the next logical step in the formidable-actress pyramid is to inhabit a famous figure. Plus, wouldn't you love to see her as a blonde? We think Portman could be the dream pick.
