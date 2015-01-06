A YouTube Star Just Got Her Own Primetime Show On Cable TV

Grace Helbig is getting her own primetime show on the E! network, The New York Times reports.

Helbig, who is a comedian and vlogger based in LA, is one of the first YouTube-made celebs making the jump to a major network for her own show.

Tentatively named “The Grace Helbig Project,” the series will make its debut sometime in April 2015.

So you may be wondering…who?

Helbig, 29, first started vlogging on YouTube in 2008, narrating NSFW parodies of fairy tales on an animated web series called “Bedtime Stories” for a YouTube channel called “My Damn Channel.”

From there, she launched her own channel — “Daily Grace” — in October of 2010 after vlogging Daily Grace videos exclusively for “My Damn Channel.”

Fast forward to 2015. Helbig has millions of subscribers and has appeared in “a series of Lowe’s television commercials, co-producing and starring in the feature film Camp Takota,” according to her Wikipedia page.

To get a sense of Helbig, take a look at the video below, or take a look at her channel.

“Congratulations to E! for giving an internet-obsessed introvert a talk show. I’m looking forward to working with humans,” Helbig said in a statement regarding her new show.

