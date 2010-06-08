Grab Your Popcorn And Watch VCs Scream At Each Other Over Taxes And Populism

Photo: Associated Press

Usually when you hear someone respond to a “F— you” with a “U don’t know me; u just think u do,” you’re either out too late or watching Jerry Springer.Not last weekend!



Arguing about taxes and populism, angel investor Chris Dixon and RRE VC James Robinson got in a nasty Twitter fight on Sunday.

The background is that Chris supports, and James opposes, a new tax on VCs who pay themselves by taking a cut of the investment gains they’ve earned for their investors. Because that fee isn’t yet considered normal income, VCs typically only pay about 15% in federal taxes though the capital gains tax. Chris, some VCs, and enough legislators to change things, want these VCs to pay a normal income tax rate, around 35%. James thinks the new tax will hamper innovation.

