Grab Your Popcorn And Watch VCs Scream At Each Other Over Taxes And Populism

Nicholas Carlson
dog attack monkey fight

Photo: Associated Press

Usually when you hear someone respond to a “F— you” with a “U don’t know me; u just think u do,” you’re either out too late or watching Jerry Springer.Not last weekend!

Arguing about taxes and populism, angel investor Chris Dixon and RRE VC James Robinson got in a nasty Twitter fight on Sunday.

The background is that Chris supports, and James opposes, a new tax on VCs who pay themselves by taking a cut of the investment gains they’ve earned for their investors. Because that fee isn’t yet considered normal income, VCs typically only pay about 15% in federal taxes though the capital gains tax. Chris, some VCs, and enough legislators to change things, want these VCs to pay a normal income tax rate, around 35%. James thinks the new tax will hamper innovation.

Last week, Chris wrote about how VCs who eat $400 lunches should pay 35% taxes like everyone else

Read the post here.

Chris gets a little upset, tweets about it

James sees the tweet, replies

Chris digs at James's silver spoon upbringing

James says whoa! All I got from my rich dad was $35,000

Outsiders join in. This one calls for boring civility

Chris won't have it

But then he cools down and apologizes

James accepts

Oyster.com CEO chimes in…

…So does the SEOmoz CEO

