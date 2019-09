Get ’em while they’re free! Bloomberg Businessweek hired some hawkers to hand out free copies of their newly redesigned magazine.



We got ours at the corner of Wall St. and Broadway – or just right outside the 4, 5 Wall St. subway stop.

Let us know if you see them handing them out elsewhere.

