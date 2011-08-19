Why Does Michael Vick's GQ Profile Start The Same Way As Last Week's Philadelphia Magazine Profile?

Today’s GQ profile of Michael Vick by Will Leitch starts with the same quote as a Philadelphia magazine profile on the QB that ran last week.



The Philadelphia magazine piece that hit the internet August 10 starts, “I stand before you a changed man.”

The GQ piece that hit the internet today starts, “‘I stand before you a changed man,’ Michael Vick tells an auditorium packed with kids whose parents would very much like to see them change, too.”

Well at least we know he stands before us a changed man.

Here’s some screen grabs of the two pieces, with the Philadelphia magazine piece on top:

Photo: www.phillymag.com

And GQ’s piece:

Photo: www.gq.com

It’s inconceivable that GQ or Leitch would have knowingly taken another magazine’s lede.

The two writers were at the same event, and the Vick quote is a perfect hook for a magazine feature.

Honest mistake, but a little more variety in our long-form magazine features wouldn’t hurt.

