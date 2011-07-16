How One 22-Year-Old Convinced Everyone He Was 15, And Then Dominated High School Basketball

Photo: AP

We just read a great GQ story called “Blindsided: The Jerry Joseph Story.”Here’s 100 word-version:



Jerry Joseph showed up in Odessa, Texas in 2009, claiming he was a 15-year-old kid who grew up homeless in Haiti.

He lived with Permian High School (the one from Friday Night Lights) basketball coach Danny Wright.

The 6’5″ Joseph became a star basketball player.

At an AAU tournament in Arkansas, another team’s coach approached Jerry and said, “Hey, Geurd, what’s going on?”

rumours surfaced that “Jerry Jones” was actually a 22-year-old from Florida named Geurdwich Montimer.

He was later arrested.

Right now, he’s sitting in jail facing tampering and statutory rape charges, but still contends that he is Jerry Joseph.

Read the full version here.

