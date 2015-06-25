Don't listen to GQ -- George Clooney is still incredibly stylish and these 15 photos prove it

Getty Images Wait just a minute, GQ!

GQ magazine just released its list of the 20 most stylish men alive, and not only did the publication exclude George Clooney — it rubbed it in his debonair face.

In a post about how the list was determined, GQ contributor Will Welch included a note about Clooney’s absence. He wrote:

FWIW: George Clooney may be an icon of manliness to those of us who were born before 1985, but nobody under the age of 30 seems to think of him as particularly stylish.

Talk about shots fired! Let’s unpack this.

Seeing as GQ’s list was based largely on what famous men wear in their off time, I agree, Clooney’s off-carpet style leaves something to be desired. He has an unfortunate collection of dad jeans.

I’ll also admit that Clooney is kind of a one-tux-pony. (That is to say, he’s most often photographed in formal wear.) But to claim that “nobody under the age of 30” thinks he has style is a blasphemous generalization.

Clooney has set the bar for black-tie on the red carpet.

He represents old Hollywood glamour and gives the young guys on the carpet — like Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper, both on GQ’s list — something to aspire to. Leaving him off the list is one thing, but denying his influence is quite another.

To be known for one type of look is not a sign of irrelevance, but a badge of true personal style. And if said singular style is Cary Grant meets off-duty superhero, you’re doing something very right.

Here are 15 photographs that prove Clooney’s ability to look “particularly stylish” — even to the eyes of a twenty-something — as well as a some trademark Clooney moves that I picked up in my photo research.

Clooney has a long history of making fashionable arrivals at the Venice Film Festival. He also has a long history of wearing designer polos -- as you can just barely see in this photo -- under his sportcoat. Here he's rolling up to the 2005 Venice Film Festival. Clooney and Academy Awards best-dressed lists are pretty much synonymous. I'd like to point out that this photo was taken in the mid-aughts -- a tricky time for men's fashion -- and Clooney's tux is perfectly timeless. I could say this image is from 2015 and no one would question it. He always steps it up when he's being photographed next to Brad Pitt. I noticed this as I was combing through various photo wires. Clooney's best non-formal wear moments have been captured during press and red carpets for his movies with Pitt. Note the polo/coat combo. He is forever adjusting his bow-tie and making faces on the red carpet. And he wears a lot of bow-ties, so that's a lot of faces. This red-carpet candid is from the 2007 Venice Film Festival. He cannot be bothered with top buttons. After perusing nearly 7,000 Clooney photos, I can safely say that whenever Clooney doesn't have a tie on, he leaves a few buttons undone. It's part of his whole, 'I have a house in Lake Como and my life is a permanent vacation' thing. He is forever tucking his sunglasses into his coat pocket. Or even in the V of his lapel, as I saw in one photo. How does one even do that? He's a big fan of the black dress-shirt. There are as many photos of Clooney in a black dress-shirt as there are of Clooney in formal wear. He's usually tan so it works. His hair part is as sharp as his suits. The fuller the beard, the neater your hairstyle must be. Here, on the red carpet of the 2013 Academy Awards, Clooney balances a textbook deep part with just the right amount of height. He makes dad jeans look like cool dad jeans. Clooney does not have dad bod, but he loves his dad jeans. Nonetheless, he pairs his slightly sandwashed denim smartly, except maybe (here at least) for the round-toed, clunky boots. He is forever to loyal the bow-tie. It's his signature. He's also been wearing satin stripe tuxedo trousers since anyone cared to photograph him in a tux on the red carpet. His tuxedo designer of choice -- on the red carpet and on the occasion of his wedding to Amal Alamuddin -- is Armani. Every now and then he surprises you. Like he did here, at the 2013 BAFTA Film Awards, where he showed up in shawl collar tux and matching tie. His sense of humour is his greatest accessory. Personality is 100 per cent a part of personal style. Plus, there's something about a man who's dressed to the nines yet isn't afraid to make a face in front of the cameras. I think it's called confidence. Again with the sunglasses. It's such a recurring touch, even in photos from more casual events. He makes bygone styles look de rigueur. Clooney went white tie and tails for this year's Met Gala. You can't see it in this photo, but he's wearing a red pocket square. I'm guessing he did this to nod wife Amal Clooney's gown, which would be a very Clooney thing to do. In summation, men's style needs Clooney like New York needs the Empire State building. How does a guy like Clooney pop the question? We finally know how George Clooney proposed to Amal Alamuddin >>

