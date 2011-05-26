What GQ Left Out Of Their ESPN Book Excerpt About Keith Olbermann

Photo: ESPN

The first excerpt released last week from “Those Guys Have All The Fun: Inside The World Of ESPN,” was a selection of stories about former SportsCenter anchor Keith Olbermann.It caused a bit of a stir, mostly because of this incendiary quote from ex-ESPN chairman Herb Granath:



I was enraged by Olbermann. Guys like that just piss me off, you know, because there’s no loyalty. It’s just me, me, me. There was no choice but to get rid of him.

Well, it is a very long book, but perhaps GQ should have included another quote in that excerpt that came several pages earlier, this one from former ESPN president Bill Grimes.

“Things began to slowly disintegrate, mostly because of Granath. He gave me a lot of autonomy most of the time, but he was a guy who looks out totally for himself. He doesn’t support his people… He didn’t fight for anything we needed.”

Gee, we don’t get why Granath and Olbermann didn’t get along. Sounds like they had a lot in common.

Click here for more coverage of the ESPN Book >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.