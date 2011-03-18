How To Use GPS On Your Wi-Fi-Only iPad

If you’ve activated your iPhone’s personal hotspot function on iOS 4.3, there’s an extra bonus if you’re an iPad owner too.



Tablet Monsters found that connecting a wifi-only iPad to an iPhone’s personal hotspot will give you access to your phone’s GPS too.

It’s not perfect, but Tablet monsters did get it to work with the iPad 2’s Google Maps app with a bit of lag.

It was only tested with an iPad 2, so we’re not sure if it will work on the original iPad.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Have you tried this with your iPad? Does it work with any other apps? Let us know in the comments.

