'GPhone' Sales Strong: HTC Eyes 1 Million G1s Shipped In 2008 (GOOG)

Google’s (GOOG) first mobile phone — the T-Mobile G1 — seems to be finding an audience. HTC, the Taiwanese company that makes the phone, just jacked its sales estimates.



HTC now thinks it’ll ship 1 million G1s this year, up 67% from its previous estimate of 600,000, according to Digitimes.

Hard to tell where those customers are coming from, but it’s certainly not good news for the companies that the G1 is competing most directly with: iPhone maker Apple (AAPL), BlackBerry maker RIM (RIMM), or Microsoft’s (MSFT) Danger, which makes the T-Mobile Sidekick. Similarly, it’s likely good news for T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DT), though we don’t know how many G1 buyers are coming from rival carriers.

HTC also says it spent almost $5 million buying a U.S.-based mobile phone design company, but a rep declined to offer more details. Know more? Let us know at [email protected] or via our anonymous tips form.

